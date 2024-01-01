MAFF Regulation No. 59/PERMEN-KP/2014
The Government of the Republic of Indonesia through the Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries strictly prohibits the hunting of sharks and various other types of mammals that are protected by law. Provisions regarding the prohibition of shark fishing, among others, are contained in MAFF Regulation No. 59/PERMEN-KP/2014 and in MAFF Decree No. 18/KEPMEN-KP/2013 (information provided by an Indonesian colleague of mine - since these regulations are not available in English, this information could not be checked).