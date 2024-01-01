RA 45 of 2009
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 35A
(1) Fishery vessel flying Indonesian flag fishing in the fisheries management area of the Republic of Indonesia is obligated to employ ship captain and ship’s crew of Indonesian nationality. (2) Fishery vessel flying foreign flag fishing in the ZEEI is obligated to employ ship’s crew of Indonesian nationality at least 70% (seventy percent) of total ship’s crew.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 27
(1) Every person who owns and/or operates fishing vessel flying Indonesian flag used for fishing in the fisheries management area of the Republic of Indonesia and/or in the high seas is obligated to have SIPI. (2) Every person who owns and/or operates fishing vessel flying foreign flag used for fishing in ZEEI is obligated to have SIPI. (3) Every person who operates fishing vessel flying Indonesian flag in the fisheries management area of the Republic of Indonesia or operates fishing vessel flying foreign flag in ZEEI must bring original SIPI. (4) Fishing vessel flying Indonesian flag fishing in the jurisdiction of another country first must obtain approval from the Government. (5) Obligation to own SIPI as referred to in section (1) and/or bring original SIPI as referred to in section (3) are not applicable to small fishers.
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 7
(1) Within the framework of supporting fish resources management policy, the Minister determines: k. fishery vessel monitoring system; (2) Every person who undertakes and/or performs fisheries management is obligated to comply with the provisions as referred to in section (1) on: e. fishery vessel monitoring system; (3) Obligation to adhere to provisions regarding fishery vessel monitoring system as referred to in section (2) point e, is not applicable to small fishers and/or small fish-farmers.