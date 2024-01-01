RA 45 of 2009

(1) Within the framework of supporting fish resources management policy, the Minister determines: k. fishery vessel monitoring system; (2) Every person who undertakes and/or performs fisheries management is obligated to comply with the provisions as referred to in section (1) on: e. fishery vessel monitoring system; (3) Obligation to adhere to provisions regarding fishery vessel monitoring system as referred to in section (2) point e, is not applicable to small fishers and/or small fish-farmers.

(1) Every person who owns and/or operates fishing vessel flying Indonesian flag used for fishing in the fisheries management area of the Republic of Indonesia and/or in the high seas is obligated to have SIPI. (2) Every person who owns and/or operates fishing vessel flying foreign flag used for fishing in ZEEI is obligated to have SIPI. (3) Every person who operates fishing vessel flying Indonesian flag in the fisheries management area of the Republic of Indonesia or operates fishing vessel flying foreign flag in ZEEI must bring original SIPI. (4) Fishing vessel flying Indonesian flag fishing in the jurisdiction of another country first must obtain approval from the Government. (5) Obligation to own SIPI as referred to in section (1) and/or bring original SIPI as referred to in section (3) are not applicable to small fishers.

(1) Fishery vessel flying Indonesian flag fishing in the fisheries management area of the Republic of Indonesia is obligated to employ ship captain and ship’s crew of Indonesian nationality. (2) Fishery vessel flying foreign flag fishing in the ZEEI is obligated to employ ship’s crew of Indonesian nationality at least 70% (seventy percent) of total ship’s crew.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.