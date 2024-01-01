Shipping Law (Law No. 17 of 2008)

(1) Ships that had been measured and issued with Measurement Documents maybe registered in Indonesia by the owner to the Registration Official and Recorder of Transfer of Title of Ship stipulated by the Minister. (2) Ships that may be registered in Indonesia are: a. ships that weigh at least 7 GT (seven gross tonnage); b. shipsowned by Indonesian citizens or business entities established based on the Laws of Indonesia anddomiciled in Indonesia; and c. ships ownedbyIndonesian business entities in the form of joint venture where the majority of its shares are ownedby Indonesian citizens. (3) Shipregistration ismadebydrawingup a registration deed, and registered in the List of Indonesian Ships. (4) As proof that a ship had been registered, the owner shall be given a registration deed gross functioning as proof of ownership of the registered ship. (5) On ships that had been registered, it is obliged to install a Registration Sign.

The legal status of Ship can be determined after the following process: a. measurement of'ship; b. registration of ship; and c. stipulation of nationality of ship.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.