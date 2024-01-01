Ministry of Communications Ordinance No. 6 of 1933

  • Language: Japanese
  • Year: 1933

  • Article 146-15

    1. For ships equipped with navigational radar and having a gross tonnage of 500 tons or more but less than 3,000 tons, one automatic target that meets the requirements specified in the public notice regarding functions, etc. Must be equipped with a tracking device.
    2. Vessels equipped with navigational radars of 3,000 gross tons or more shall comply with the requirements stipulated in the public notice regarding functions, etc. (For ships of 10,000 gross tons or more, 1) Must be equipped with an automatic target tracking device.