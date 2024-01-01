Fishery Act
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 128
The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries or the prefectural governor concerned nominates Authorized Fisheries Supervisors or Authorized Fisheries Supervising Officers from among the employees concerned, to have them take charge of the affairs concerning the observance of acts and ordinances concerning fishery. (3) Authorized Fisheries Supervisors or Authorized Fisheries Supervising Officers may visit fishing grounds, ships, places of business, offices, warehouses and other locations and inspect the situations or books and documents and other items or ask the persons concerned questions, when they find it to be necessary.