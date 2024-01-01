Ordinance for Enforcement of the Fishing Boat Act

(1)The written application in Article 10, paragraph (2) of the Act is according to Appended Form 7 in case of a powered fishing boat and Appended Form 8 in case of a non-powered fishing boat.

(2) The written application in Article 10, paragraph (2) of the Act must be accompanied by a written notification of permission in paragraph (5) of said Article in cases pertaining to a powered fishing boat that has received the permission under Article 4, paragraph (1) or (2) of the Act (a written notification of permission in paragraphs (5) and (6) of said Article in cases pertaining to a powered fishing boat that has received the permission under paragraph (6) of said Article), a written notification of certification as prescribed in Article 7, paragraph (4) in cases pertaining to a powered fishing boat that is to receive a notification of certification under the provisions of Article 8 of the Act (limited to the permission of the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries under the provisions of Article 4 of the Act), and documents certifying the registration in the Fishing Boat Registry in cases pertaining to a powered fishing boat with a gross tonnage of 20 tons or more.

(3) The prefectural governor may require the written application in Article 10, paragraph (2) of the Act concerning fishing boats with a gross tonnage of less than 20 tons to accompany a written certificate delivered by the administrative agency that states the measure of a gross tonnage of the boat.

(4) If an application under the provisions of Article 10, paragraph (2) of the Act is intended to transfer a fishing boat whose registration has been expired or revoked pursuant to the provisions of Article 18, paragraph (1) or Article 19 (including fishing boats whose registration is not yet expired pursuant to the provisions of Article 18, paragraph (2) of the Act) to a prefectural governor other than the prefectural governor who granted said registration, a document certifying that said registration card was returned pursuant to the provisions of Article 20, paragraph (1) of the Act must be attached.