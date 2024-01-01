Fisheries Act

“fishing master” means a person who is or appears to be controlling, directing or determining fishing operations and activities of a fishing vessel.

"operator" means any person who is in charge of, or who directs or controls, a vessel, including the master, owner and any charterer of the vessel. Fisheries (Amendment) Act 2015: Amendment of Section 3

“owner” in relation to a vessel means any person exercising or discharging or claiming the right or accepting the obligation to exercise or discharge any of the powers or duties of an owner, whether on his own behalf or on behalf of another, and includes a person who owns the vessel jointly with any other person or persons and any manager, director or secretary of any corporate body or company that holds an ownership interest in the vessel;