Fisheries Act

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 22
(1) The Director of Fisheries may designate in writing persons to act as observers on any vessel that is subject to a licence or authorisation under this Act. (3) An observer appointed under subsection (2) who is not a citizen of Kiribati , while in Kiribati waters, is subject to this Act for carrying out his or her duties and enforcing his or her rights. (4) Any person on board a vessel that is licensed or authorised under this Act must allow an observer to board and remain on the vessel for the purpose of carrying out his or her duties.
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 12
(2) The Director of Fisheries may, with the approval of the Minister, grant a licence in the prescribed form, authorising the vessel to do any of the following: (b) load, unload or tranship fish in Kiribati waters;
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 3
"local fishing vessel" means a fishing vessel wholly owned and controlled by: (b) a company , society or other association of persons incorporated or established under the laws of Kiribati, at least 60% of which is beneficially owned by citizens or the Government of Kiribati; or citizens of Kiribati; or a joint venture, consortium or partnership arrangement or agreement in which at least 49% of the beneficial ownership and control of the joint venture, consortium or partnership is vested in or held by citizens or the Government of Kiribati.
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 3
“fishing master” means a person who is or appears to be controlling, directing or determining fishing operations and activities of a fishing vessel.
"operator" means any person who is in charge of, or who directs or controls, a vessel, including the master, owner and any charterer of the vessel. Fisheries (Amendment) Act 2015: Amendment of Section 3
“owner” in relation to a vessel means any person exercising or discharging or claiming the right or accepting the obligation to exercise or discharge any of the powers or duties of an owner, whether on his own behalf or on behalf of another, and includes a person who owns the vessel jointly with any other person or persons and any manager, director or secretary of any corporate body or company that holds an ownership interest in the vessel;
Vessel Registration & License Management
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 3
"local fishing vessel" means a fishing vessel wholly owned and controlled by: (a) the Government of Kiribati; or (b) a company , society or other association of persons incorporated or established under the laws of Kiribati, at least 60% of which is beneficially owned by citizens or the Government of Kiribati; or citizens of Kiribati; or a joint venture, consortium or partnership arrangement or agreement in which at least 49% of the beneficial ownership and control of the joint venture, consortium or partnership is vested in or held by citizens or the Government of Kiribati.
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 10
(1) If a condition of a licence or authorisation is contravened, the Director of Fisheries may: (a) cancel the licence or authorisation; or (b) suspend it for a period he or she thinks appropriate. (2) A person may appeal to the Minister against: (a) the refusal of a licensing officer to grant a licence; or (b) the suspension or cancellation of a licence or authorisation. (3) A licence or authorisation that has been suspended or cancelled remains suspended or cancelled unless the Minister determines otherwise .
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 36
(1) The Director may by notice in the Gazette designate a device or machine, or class of device or machine, as an observer device for this section. (2) For this section: "observer device" means a device or machine that: (a) is placed on a fishing vessel in accordance with this Act as a condition of a licence or agreement; and (b) transmits (whether in conjunction' with 'other machines or not) information or data about the position and fishing activities of thevessel.