KiribatiOversight BodyMinistry of Fisheries and Marine Resources DevelopmentRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2011SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 2001TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions5 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management2 lawsVessel Tracking2 lawsLawsEmployment and Industrial Relations Code, 2015Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsFisheries (Amendment) Act 2017 (No. 5 of 2017)Fishing Offenses & InfractionsFisheries (Amendment) Act 2021Fishing Offenses & InfractionsFisheries (Fish Aggregating Device Management) Regulations, 2014. 2014-07-01,Fishing Offenses & InfractionsFisheries (Purse Seine Vessel Days Scheme) Regulations 2014Vessel TrackingFisheries ActFishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingMaritime Act of 2017Vessel Registration & License ManagementSHARK SANCTUARY REGULATIONS 2015Fishing Offenses & Infractions