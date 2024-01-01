SHARK SANCTUARY REGULATIONS 2015

  • Language: English
  • Year: 2015

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

  • Regulation 5

    (1) A person must not, in the Kiribati Shark Sanctuary; (a) catch, capture or kill a shark; (b) engage in fishing for shark; or (c) remove a shark fin from, or otherwise mutilate or injure, a shark. Regulation 6. Possession, etc., of shark and shark parts prohibited (1)A person must not possess or receive a shark or shark part. (2)A person must not sell or offer for sale , import or export a shark or shark part. (3) A fishing vessel in Kiribati waters must not have on board a shark or shark part.