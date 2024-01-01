SHARK SANCTUARY REGULATIONS 2015

(1) A person must not, in the Kiribati Shark Sanctuary; (a) catch, capture or kill a shark; (b) engage in fishing for shark; or (c) remove a shark fin from, or otherwise mutilate or injure, a shark. Regulation 6. Possession, etc., of shark and shark parts prohibited (1)A person must not possess or receive a shark or shark part. (2)A person must not sell or offer for sale , import or export a shark or shark part. (3) A fishing vessel in Kiribati waters must not have on board a shark or shark part.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.