(3) In the case of a foreign fishing vessel, a valid and applicable written authorization issued under the authority of the flag State shall be required as a condition of issuance of a license or authorization under Subsection (l)(a) and (2)(c) for fishing in the Fisheries Waters and, for transshipment at sea in accordance with international conservation and management measures. National Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2019 S10.17 Industrial fishing licenses issued for fishing or related activities shall be subject to the following conditions: d. the operator shall install, maintain and ensure continuous operation of an Automatic Identification System at full transmission power at all times while the fishing vessel is in the Fisheries Waters and in areas beyond national jurisdiction until it completes landing or transshipment of any fish caught in the Fisheries Waters;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.