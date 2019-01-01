National Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2019
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 10.1
(3) In the case of a foreign fishing vessel, a valid and applicable written authorization issued under the authority of the flag State shall be required as a condition of issuance of a license or authorization under Subsection (l)(a) and (2)(c) for fishing in the Fisheries Waters and, for transshipment at sea in accordance with international conservation and management measures. National Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2019 S10.17 Industrial fishing licenses issued for fishing or related activities shall be subject to the following conditions: d. the operator shall install, maintain and ensure continuous operation of an Automatic Identification System at full transmission power at all times while the fishing vessel is in the Fisheries Waters and in areas beyond national jurisdiction until it completes landing or transshipment of any fish caught in the Fisheries Waters;