(1) In approving or renewing licenses and authorizations pursuant to this Act, and in setting the level of any performance bond required under Section 5.4, the Director General and a Licensing Committee established pursuant to this Act shall take into account the extent to which the relevant vessel, including its operator or other relevant person, as appropriate, has: c. complied with all applicable vessel registration requirements; f. complied with the requirements of the Maritime Law, Title 21 Liberian Codes Revised

(1) The Director General may, by written notice to the license holder or that person's agent, suspend or cancel any license, authorization or accreditation issued pursuant to this Act for any of the following reasons: a. there has been a contravention of the license, authorization or terms of accreditation, this Act, or an applicable international agreement and/or national or international conservation and management measures in respect of which the license or authorization was given, b. there has been a failure to maintain or comply with the eligibility criteria for the licence, authorization or accreditation, or there has been any material change or change in circumstances affecting eligibility to meet such criteria for any reason c. the license holder has furnished information which is untrue, incomplete or misleading in connection with the t application, in contravention of Section 8.1; d. a license or authorization has been transferred without the written approval of the Director General; e. it is necessary to do so to implement conservation and management measures under this Act, in accordance with its objective and principles; or f. such other reasons as may be prescribed in Liberian Law or the Regulations.

(1) The Director General may, taking into account the recommendations of a Licensing Committee established pursuant to this Act, approve the grant, renewal, suspension and revocation of licenses and authorisations for any. purpose specified in Section 10.1 or which may be prescribed in accordance with this Act or required under any applicable Fisheries Management Plan or international agreement.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.