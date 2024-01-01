It is punishable by a fine of 150,000,000 Ariary to 210,000,000 Ariary for industrial fishing and from 45,000,000 Ariary to 120,000,000 Ariary for artisanal fishing, any person who: b. abandons fishing gear at sea;

It is punishable by a fine of US$ 50,000 to US$ 70,000 for industrial fishing and U$D 15,000 to U$D 40,000 for artisanal fishing, any person who: b) abandons fishing gear at sea;

Within the framework of the agreements concluded between the Malagasy State and the coastal State, any person who, in Madagascar or in the waters referred to in Article 3 paragraph, acts on his own account shall be punished by a fine of 350,000 to 500,000 dollars for initiating, or requesting or authorizing a person acting on his behalf to land, export, transport, sell, purchase or acquire fishery resources caught, possessed, transported or sold in violation of the legislation of another State or of an international conservation and management measure.

It is punishable by a fine of US$ 50,000 to US$ 70,000 for industrial fishing and US$ 15,000 to US$ 40,000 for artisanal fisheries, any person who: a) does not have the original license on board; b) abandons fishing gear at sea; c) does not comply with the rules governing the remote communication of the movements and reports of fishing vessels, as well as data relating to fishery products kept on board; d) does not comply with the identification marks for vessels and fishing gear; e) does not present the mandatory technical documents relating to the fishing vessel; f) does not present or have a retention plan certified by one of the competent authorities designated by regulation; (g) does not have a regulatory pilot scale; (h) uses or possesses illegal fishing gear or uses prohibited fishing methods; (i) does not respect the conditions for embarking or disembarking observers; (j) deliberately obstructs observers in the performance of their duties; k) does not follow the rules:

A fine of 200 to 2,000 dollars and/or imprisonment of one (1) to three (3) months for small commercial fishing shall be punishable for any person who: (a) engages in fishing without a fisherman's license; b) fishes for a species of aquatic organism subject to a specific management system without a permit; c) uses or possesses prohibited fishing gear or devices that alter the selectivity of fishing gear; d) uses or possesses illegal fishing gear; e) using prohibited fishing methods; (f) fishing in a prohibited area or during a closed season; (g) fishes, trans-ships, lands, retains, sells, buys, transports and processes species of fishery resources

It is punishable by a fine of $ 300,000 to $ 700,000 and/or imprisonment from three (3) to six (6) months for industrial fishing and $ 100,000 to $ 300,000 and/or imprisonment from one (1) to three (3) months for artisanal fishing, any person who: a) Engages in fishing without a license or authorization; b) Fishes for a species of aquatic organism subject to a special management system without a fishing right holder; c) Uses or possesses prohibited fishing gear or devices that alter the selectivity of fishing gear; d) uses prohibited fishing methods; (e) fishes in a prohibited area or during a closed season; (f) fishing, transhipping, landing, retaining, selling, buying, transporting, processing and processes species of fishery resources

The captain of a fishing vessel who: (a) Has carried out unauthorized fishing and transhipment operations in Malagasy maritime waters referred to in Article 3(a), without having been authorized to do so; (b) has fled to protect the inspection vessel. The infringements referred to in points a) and b) above shall result in the automatic seizure of the catches on board or the proceeds of their sale and the equipment used in the infringement committed. In addition, the court may order the confiscation of the vessel. In the event of a repeat offense, the confiscation of the vessel with which the offense was committed shall take place immediately in its own right.

