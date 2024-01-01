General Fishing Regulation of the Maldives (R75/2020)

  • Language: English
  • Year: 2020

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Schedule 2

    PDF (page 16)Source URL

    Prohibited types of fish for taking, catching, harvesting and killing in the maritime zones of the Maldives

    1. Cetaceans

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Chart that begins on page 6 titled "Placement of Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) and managing the use of FADs for fishing"

    PDF (pages 6-7)Source URL

    (a) Placement of any type of FADs within the maritime zones of the Maldives for the purposes of fishery may only be done by the Ministry or a party designated by the Ministry. (b) A list of FADs placed by the Ministry (including its position and other information) pursuant to Subsection (a) herein, shall be published and kept up-to-date on the website of the Ministry.

    1. It is prohibited to damage or remove any part of or bring any alterations to a FAD placed pursuant to Section 20 (a) herein.

    2. (a) It is prohibited to conduct any form of fishing other than the pole-and-line fishing typically done by Maldivians, within 3 (Three) miles from any FAD placed by the Ministry. (b) It is prohibited to carry out the following activities within 3 (Three) miles of an FAD placed by the Ministry, as stipulated in Subsection (a) herein. (1) Drop live bait; (2) Trolling; (3) Use of samoan silverside as bait; (4) Tying the boat to the buoy of FADs; (5) Any act that may harm FAD aided fishery; (6) Scuba diving .

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

Transshipment

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Chapter 5, "Best Practices and guidelines for Fishery" chart

    PDF (page 4)Source URL

    (h) Transshipment of fish from one vessel to another outside the atoll areas (etherevari) or if the island is naturally formed as an atoll by itself, within 1 (one) nautical mile from its fore reef. (i) Transshipment of fish in contravention of the Fisheries Management Plan, within the waters of atolls, or if the island is naturally formed as an atoll by itself, within 1 (one) nautical mile of its fore reef.

  • Schedule 4, "Offenses with determined fines as penalties and measures" chart beginning on page 18

    PDF (page 20)Source URL

    Transshipment of fish from one vessel to another outside the maritime zones of the Maldives.