General Fishing Regulation of the Maldives (R75/2020)

Transshipment of fish from one vessel to another outside the maritime zones of the Maldives.

(h) Transshipment of fish from one vessel to another outside the atoll areas (etherevari) or if the island is naturally formed as an atoll by itself, within 1 (one) nautical mile from its fore reef. (i) Transshipment of fish in contravention of the Fisheries Management Plan, within the waters of atolls, or if the island is naturally formed as an atoll by itself, within 1 (one) nautical mile of its fore reef.

(a) It is prohibited to conduct any form of fishing other than the pole-and-line fishing typically done by Maldivians, within 3 (Three) miles from any FAD placed by the Ministry. (b) It is prohibited to carry out the following activities within 3 (Three) miles of an FAD placed by the Ministry, as stipulated in Subsection (a) herein. (1) Drop live bait; (2) Trolling; (3) Use of samoan silverside as bait; (4) Tying the boat to the buoy of FADs; (5) Any act that may harm FAD aided fishery; (6) Scuba diving .

It is prohibited to damage or remove any part of or bring any alterations to a FAD placed pursuant to Section 20 (a) herein.

(a) Placement of any type of FADs within the maritime zones of the Maldives for the purposes of fishery may only be done by the Ministry or a party designated by the Ministry. (b) A list of FADs placed by the Ministry (including its position and other information) pursuant to Subsection (a) herein, shall be published and kept up-to-date on the website of the Ministry.

