MaldivesOversight BodyMinistry of Fisheries and Ocean ResourcesRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2014SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1983TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management1 lawLawsEmployment Act No. 2/2008Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsGeneral Fishing Regulation of the Maldives (R75/2020)Fishing Offenses & InfractionsTransshipmentThe Fisheries Act of the Maldives No. 14/2019Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License Management