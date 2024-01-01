Fisheries Act 1997
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 206
(2) In determining the allocations of participatory rights in the fishery, the Authority shall take into consideration the following in addition to requirements of Subsection (2): (e) whether there has been compliance, while in the waters under national jurisdiction of any other State in the region, with the terms of any fisheries management agreement to which the Republic of the Marshall Islands is party and which is implemented in such other State.