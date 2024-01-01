Fishing License (Third Implementing Arrangement) Regulations 2009

(a) The deployment or servicing of a fish aggregating device and/or any associated electronic equipment within the Arrangement Area is prohibited during the prohibition period. (b) A fish aggregating device and/or associated electronic equipment shall not be retrieved by a vessel licensed to fish pursuant to the Act during the prohibition period unless: (1) the fish aggregating device and/or associated electronic equipment are retrieved and kept on board the vessel until landed or until the end of the prohibition; and (2) the operator of a vessel notifies the Director of its intention to retrieve a fish aggregating device, including its position, date and time, and (3) the vessel does not conduct any set either for a period of seven (7) days after retrieval or within a fifty (50) mile radius of the point of retrieval. (c) The Minister may exempt all or part of the exclusive economic zone or any vessel from the conditions prescribed in Sub-Regulations (a) and (b) of Regulation 6 if: (1) the Minister determines that a disproportionate burden will be suffered from application of the condition; and (2) a management plan prepared pursuant to Section 119(1)(b) of the Act provides alternative mechanisms for the reduction of fishing on fish aggregating devices by local fishing vessels highly dependent on fishing on fish aggregating devices . (d) Subject to sub-Regulation (c), no purse seine fishing vessel shall conduct any set during the prohibition period within one (1) nautical mile of a fish aggregating device or of a point where a fish aggregating device has been retrieved by another vessel within twenty four (24) hours immediately preceding the set. (e) The operator of a vessel shall not allow the vessel to be used in any way to aggregate fish.