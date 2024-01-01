Fishery Regulations 1998
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 6
(1) No person shall engage in transshipment without: (a) prior authorization in writing from the Director in accordance with Section 63 of the Act or such other license or permission as the Authority may require from time to time; (b) payment of such fee as may be require; and (c) the presence of such observer or other person as the Director may require, who shall have all necessary powers under this Act to obtain information and take such evidence and samples as he may require in carrying our his duties.