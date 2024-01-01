Constituting serious fishing offenses: (a) the exercise of fishing activity by Mauritanian fishing vessels without a concession or licence; (b) the use of a fishing vessel for a type of operation different from that for which it is authorised under the category of licence or authorisation it holds; (c) fishing in prohibited areas or with prohibited fishing engines or techniques; (d) the possession on board the transport or the use of explosives or other toxic or unauthorised substances, or of any means or devices having the effect of reducing the selective action of fishing engines; (e) the capture, possession, processing, landing, sale and marketing of species whose sizes or weights are below the authorised minima; (f) the exceeding of authorised quotas or the rate of incidental prices; (g) infringements of the rules relating to related fishing operations; (h) false declarations of the technical specifications of fishing vessels; (i) failure to report entries and exits as well as positions and catches; (j) breaches of the provisions of Article 39 above; (k) abandoning fishing nets or gear at sea without authorisation, except for technical or safety reasons; (1) failure to embark the quota of Mauritanian sailors; (m) refusing to comply with an order given by control officers; (n) refusing to report information on catches or to mention catches in fishing logs, and intentionally providing false or incomplete data; (o) destroying or concealing the markings or other identification devices of fishing vessels;

Constituting very serious fishing offenses: (a) Fishing in waters under Mauritanian jurisdiction without holding a fishing right and the fishing licence relating thereto; (b) false declarations of catches; (c) failure to comply with the obligation to land fishery products in Mauritania, illegal transhipments of catches under any circumstances whatsoever and the use of departures in careening for fishing purposes; (d) sale; the purchase, transport, peddling of biological species intended for breeding without prior authorization from the Minister responsible for Fisheries; (e) the import, export, construction, transformation or modification of one of the technical characteristics of the fishing vessel without prior authorization from the Minister responsible for Fisheries; (f) fishing during fishing closure periods; (g) the intentional destruction or damage of fishing vessels, nets or tracking beacons for vessels, nets or fishing gear belonging to third parties; (h) the untimely interruption of position communication or the use of processes interfering with the normal operation of the beacon; (i) the commissioning of a fishing establishment without authorization; (j) the placing on the market of a product without a health certificate.

The Minister responsible for fisheries shall take, in accordance with the conventions and other applicable international instruments, all necessary measures to prevent, counteract and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU fishing).

For the application of the provisions of this Law, decrees taken in Council of Ministers on the report of the Minister responsible for fisheries and, where appropriate, of the other ministers concerned, will be adopted, as necessary. These decrees will relate in particular to: 11) Regulation of fish aggregating devices

The following are prohibited at all times and in all places, except with special authorization from the Minister responsible for fisheries and for scientific or technical research purposes: a) fishing, capturing and keeping all species of marine mammals; b) fishing, capturing and keeping sea turtles; c) hunting, capturing and keeping all species of sea birds; d) fishing, capturing or keeping aquatic animals subject to a specific restriction provided for by the texts in force. The marketing of the species referred to in the above paragraphs is prohibited.

Constituting serious fishing offenses: a) the exercise of fishing activity by Mauritanian fishing vessels without concession or license (b) the use of a fishing vessel for a type of operation different from that for which it is authorized within the framework of the category of license or the authorization he holds (c) fishing in prohibited areas or with fishing gear or prohibited technique (d) The retention on board the transport or use of explosives or other toxic or unauthorized substances, or any means or devices having the effect of reducing the selective action of fishing gear (e) the capture, detention, processing, landing, sale and release marketing of species whose sizes or weights are less than the authorized minimum (f) exceeding authorized quotas or bycatch rate (g) infringements of the rules relating to fishing related operations h) false declarations of technical specifications of vessels peach there is a lack of communication of inputs and outputs as well as the positions and catches infringements of the provisions of article 39 above unauthorized abandonment at sea of nets or fishing gear, except for technical or security reasons the failure to board the quota of Mauritanian sailors refusal to comply with an order given by control agents refusal to communicate information on catches or to make mention of catches in fishing logs, and the provision intentional false or incomplete data (o) the destruction or concealment of markings or other devices identification of fishing vessels

It is expressly prohibited, except with special authorisation from the Minister responsible for fisheries, to a) use, in the exercise of fishing, explosive materials or toxic substances likely to weaken, stun, excite or kill fish or to pollute the marine environment; b) hold on board fishing vessels materials and substances mentioned in the preceding paragraph.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.