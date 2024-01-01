Translated text:

The minimum proportion of seamen of Mauritanian nationality who must be on board fishing vessels operating under the national regime is stipulated by the provisions of the Code de la Marine Marchande.

The minimum proportion of seamen of Mauritanian nationality who must be taken on board fishing vessels operating in Mauritania under the foreign regime is set at 60% of the total crew, including the captain and officers.

Mauritanian seamen must be fully involved in work at sea and in fishing techniques on board the vessels where they are embarked.