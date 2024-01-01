Décret N° 2015-159 Portant application de la Loi n° 017·2015 29 juillet 2015 portant Code des Pêches
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 47Translated text:
The minimum proportion of seamen of Mauritanian nationality who must be on board fishing vessels operating under the national regime is stipulated by the provisions of the Code de la Marine Marchande.
The minimum proportion of seamen of Mauritanian nationality who must be taken on board fishing vessels operating in Mauritania under the foreign regime is set at 60% of the total crew, including the captain and officers.
Mauritanian seamen must be fully involved in work at sea and in fishing techniques on board the vessels where they are embarked.