the master (“le capitaine”), skipper or crewman in charge of a foreign vessel responsible for a foreign vessel, when his vessel is fishing or attempting to fish in the exclusive economic zone, with the exception of authorized foreign fishing vessels chartered in accordance with the provisions of Article 3 of the present Code, by Moroccan natural or legal persons: (fines are given depending on the tonnage of the vessel).

Amended and supplemented by the Finance Law of 1990, No. 2189, promulgated by Dahir No. 189235 of 1 Jumada II 1410 (December 30, 1989), art. 14. 189235 of 1 Jumada II 1410 (December 30, 1989), art. 14 Idem. It shall be punishable by imprisonment from 3 months to 1 year and a fine from 5,000 to 1,000,000 Dirhams or only one of these two penalties: 1st Any person who fishes during prohibited periods, times, places and hours, or who has fished within the limits which have been set to determine:

It is punishable by imprisonment of 3 months to 1 year and a fine of 5,000 to 1,000,000 dirhams or one of the two: 1st Anyone who catches or attempts to catch, or causes to be caught, fish, molluscs, sea urchins or crustaceans, with the exception of those specified in the fishing license; 2nd Any person who manufactures, possesses, offers for sale or sells prohibited nets, gear or instruments, or makes use of them; 3rd Any person who infringes the special provisions adopted to prevent the destruction of spawning grounds; 4th Any person who fishes, causes to be fished, keeps, transports, buys or sells fish, molluscs, sea urchins or crustaceans whose size does not conform to the minimum sizes or does not conform to the regulation; 5th Whoever conceals by any means the letters and numbers painted on vessels. 6 (supplemented by Dahir No. 10,426 of 1st Rabii I 1,425 (April 21, 2004) promulgating Law No. 3,903) ''Any person who, in violation of the provisions of Article 61, has transported, caused to be transported or attempted to transport or caused to be transported, traded or attempted to trade fish and marine species that are prohibited to be fished in areas subject to a period of prohibition on fishing.”

The declaration referred to in l) c and 2) b above, of which the “models are set by regulation, must contain “in particular information allowing the identification of the “beneficiary of the fishing license, and where applicable, of the vessel “having made the captures, of its owner(s), of “his captain or boss as well as the mentions relating to the species, their quantity and the date and area in which they were fished.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.