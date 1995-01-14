Dahir n° 1-14-95 du 12 rejeb 1435 (12 mai 2014) portant promulgation de la loi n° 15-12 relative à la prévention et la lutte contre la pêche illicite, non déclarée et non réglementée et modifiant et complétant le dahir n° 1-73-255 du 27 chaoual 1393 (23 novembre 1973) formant règlement sur la pêche maritime
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 4Translated text:
The declaration referred to in l) c and 2) b above, of which the “models are set by regulation, must contain “in particular information allowing the identification of the “beneficiary of the fishing license, and where applicable, of the vessel “having made the captures, of its owner(s), of “his captain or boss as well as the mentions relating to the species, their quantity and the date and area in which they were fished.