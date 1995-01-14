Any authorization for a maritime fishing establishment is immediately suspended for a period which cannot exceed six (6) months in the following cases: I. if it appears that the activities of said establishment, particularly when it is an aquaculture farm, threatens fish species found in maritime waters or if they harm their reproductive capacity or disrupt their habitat. A new request can be made when the operator has taken all the measures required to put an end to this threat; 2. in the event of non-compliance with the terms of the agreement attached to the authorization; 3. in the case of a trap, in the event of capture of species not authorized by the convention in a proportion greater than 5% in relation to the volume of overall authorized catches; 4. in the event of non-payment of the fee within the deadlines

No authorization can be granted if, according to the opinion of the NRH, the study referred to in article 4 above is carried out appear a risk of contamination of maritime waters or if the activity of the maritime fishing establishment whose creation is requested, including when it concerns an aquaculture farm established on land, endangers the life of fish species living in maritime waters, harms their reproduction or disrupts their habitat.

The obligations in article 2 only relate to provision of all the information required for the management of a fishery.

Failure to comply with one of the obligations provided for in it Article 2 above results in the suspension or non-renewal role of the fishing license, Suspension of the fishing license is lifted when the obligations provided for are fulfilled.

The owner or shipowner of a fishing vessel flying the Moroccan flag wishing to engage in maritime fishing beyond the exclusive economic zone must have an authorization issued for this purpose by the competent administration before the departure of the said vessel for the fishing zone. The authorization is issued for a period of one year from the date of its issue. However, when the ship is used for fishing in the exclusive economic zone of a third State or in a maritime zone managed by a regional fisheries management organization (RFMO), the duration of the authorization cannot exceed the duration of the fishing rights agreed to said vessel by that State or RFMO. This authorization is issued when the vessel is not listed not on the register of IUU fishing vessels provided for in Article 27 of Title I of Law No. 15-12 relating to the prevention and control against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

No foreign fishing vessel entered in the register referred to in article 27 above may be the subject of a transfer of ownership, in Morocco, to a Moroccan natural or legal person, nor may it be chartered under the conditions provided for in article 3 of the aforementioned dahir bearing loin° 1-73-255 of 27 chaoual 1393 (November 23, 1973).

The name of a fishing vessel shall be removed from the fishing vessel register referred to in Article 27 when

When the competent administration is informed by a State that a fishing vessel flying the Moroccan flag is engaged in IUU fishing in the maritime waters under the jurisdiction of that State, a contradictory inquiry shall be carried out, including an examination of the information provided by that State, the information transmitted by the continuous positioning system and by the continuous positioning system using satellite communications for the transmission of data placed on board of the vessel, as well as any useful and relevant information, including that provided by the owner or operator of the said vessel and/or its crew. The result of this examination shall be communicated to the abovementioned State. In the light of the conclusions of this examination, the competent administrative authority shall decide whether or not to apply Article 34(c).

A register known as the “IUU fishing vessel register” shall be kept by the competent authority in the forms and under the conditions laid down by regulation which shall include:

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.