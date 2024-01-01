Amendment of Regulations relating to the exploitation of marine resources (Government Notice No. 93 of 2018)
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Document 1, Document 3Summary:
Documents 1 and 3 must be appended to any application for a right to harvest marine resources in terms of Section 33 of the Marine Resources Act, 2000. Document 1 provides a form in which all names of shareholders must be disclosed and listed. Document 2 contains a form in which the company beneficial ownership must be disclosed. Document 3 features a form to disclose fishing vessel beneficial ownership. Each document must be accompanied by a series of supporting documents.