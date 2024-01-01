Regulations relating to the exploitation of marine resources
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
Article 18
(1) Except in terms of a right, an exploratory right or an exemption granted under section 62(1)(a) of the Act, a person may not - (a) harvest any species of marine mammal other than the Cape fur seal (Arctocephalus pusillus pusillus) or any species of marine turtle.
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 33
(1) The master of a licensed fishing vessel must promptly provide a fisheries inspector safe and convenient access to the vessel at any time that the fisheries inspector seeks to board that vessel in the exercise of his or her powers in terms of the Act, including a suitable boarding ladder. (2) The master of a licensed fishing vessel must, while in Namibian waters, allow a fisheries inspector, fisheries observer or any other person designated by the Minister for a specific purpose, to board and remain on board such fishing vessel and must without charge - (a) allow the inspector, observer or other designated person full access to all equipment, including navigation and communication equipment, records and documents and to any marine resources on board the vessel as may be necessary to carry out his or her duties; (b) allow the inspector, observer or other designated person to make tests, observations and records and to take and remove such samples as he or she may reasonably require in connection with the vessel’s activities in terms of the licence; and (c) provide the inspector, observer or other designated person food and accommodation at least equivalent to that provided to officers of the vessel.
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 36
(2) Except in accordance with conditions attached to a licence or with a written authorisation by the Permanent Secretary, no transhipment of any marine resources from or to any fishing vessel or any other vessel may be carried out at any place other than inside a port in Namibia and under the supervision of a fisheries inspector or any other person designated by the Permanent Secretary for that purpose. (3) Any costs of transport, accommodation or other expenditure pertaining to the performance of the duties of fisheries inspectors or other persons designated by the Permanent Secretary in respect of the supervision of a transhipment of marine resources outside a port in Namibia must be borne by the holder of the licence relating to the vessel from which the landing or transhipment is undertaken.