Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Nauru Fisheries Act 1997
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 4
(1) Subject to this Act and to any policy directions of the Minister, the utilisation, management, development, conservation and protection of all fish in fisheries waters is the responsibility of the Authority. (2) The Minister, the Authority, and any other person exercising powers and performing functions under this Act shall have regard to - (a) the principle that Nauru's fisheries and marine resources shall be managed, developed, conserved and protected as a sustainable asset for future generations; and (b) the sustainable utilisation of the fisheries and marine resources of Nauru to achieve economic growth, improved social standards, improved nutritional standards, human resource development, increased employment and a sound ecological balance; and (c) the need to follow and adopt internationally recognised and accepted conservation and management measures to fisheries and marine resources, in accordance with the applicable rules and principles of international law; and (d) the need to apply the precautionary approach to the management and conservation of fisheries resources taking account of the best scientific information available, but not so that
the absence of adequate scientific information may be used as a reason for postponing or failing to take conservation and management measures; and (e) any principles of maximum sustainable yields, allowable levels of fishing, precautionary reference points or total allowable catch which may be supported or adopted by the Republic from time to time; and (f) the dependence of the people of Nauru on the fish and marine resources of fisheries waters for their food and livelihood; and (g) the need to avoid adverse impacts on the marine environment, to preserve biodiversity, to maintain the integrity of marine ecosystems and to minimise the risk of long-term or irreversible effects of fishing operations; and (h) any relevant international obligations or bilateral or multilateral agreements of the Republic, or applicable rules of international law, relating to the exercise of jurisdiction of the Republic in fisheries waters; and (i) any fisheries and marine resources policy of the Republic; and (j) any Fishery Strategy drawn up in accordance with this Act.
Article 7
(1) The Chief Executive Officer shall make such arrangements and take such measures as may be appropriate to enable him to provide information to and exchange information with other states and organisations concerning fisheries management strategies. (2) The information that may be provided to and exchanged with international, regional or sub-regional organisations may include information about - (a) catch and effort statistics in respect of fishing operations in fisheries waters; and (b) relevant biological and statistical data; and (c) relevant laws of Nauru; and (d) actions with respect to decisions taken and mutually agreed upon between the Republic and the organisation.
(3) The information that may be provided to and exchanged with states with which the Republic has reached agreement concerning cooperation in fisheries surveillance, monitoring and enforcement may include information about - (a) the location and movement of foreign fishing boats; and (b) foreign boat licensing; and (c) fisheries surveillance and law enforcement activities; and (d) evidentiary material; and (e) such other information as appears to him to be necessary or desirable to assist those states to enforce their fisheries laws and to deter breaches of those laws.
(4) Where he has reason to believe that a foreign fishing boat has engaged in activities that undermine any internationally, regionally or sub-regionally accepted conservation and management measures with regard to fisheries and marine resources, or that breach the fisheries management laws of another state, the Chief Executive Officer shall - (a) provide to the appropriate authorities of the flag state of the boat such information, including evidentiary material, relating to those activities, as may be necessary to assist the flag state in identifying the boat; and (b) when the boat is voluntarily in the port of Nauru, promptly notify the appropriate authorities of the flag state of the boat accordingly; and
(c) take such measures as appear to him to be necessary or desirable in order to secure compliance by the boat with those fisheries conservation and management measures or laws or in order to enable another state to enforce its fisheries laws in respect of the boat.