(1) A person who - (a) permits to be used, uses or attempts to use any explosive, poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish, or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; or

(b) carries or has in his possession or control any explosive, poison or other noxious substance in circumstances indicating an intention of using the substance for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a);

is guilty of an offense and is liable to a penalty not exceeding $5,000. (2) Any explosive, poison or other noxious substance found on board any boat shall be

presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for the purposes referred to in sub- regulation (1)(a).

(3) A person who lands, sells, receives or possesses any fish taken by a means which contravenes sub-regulation (1)(a), and who knows or has reasonable cause to believe them to have been so taken, is guilty of an offense and is liable - (a) where the person proves that the landing, receipt or possession was not for the purpose of sale, trade or profit, to a fine not exceeding $500 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or both; or (b) in any other case, to a fine not exceeding $1,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or both.