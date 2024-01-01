Fisheries Act 1996

(1) The chief executive may, on application, exempt a vessel from the requirement to be a New Zealand ship if satisfied that— (a) the vessel will be used only for carrying out fisheries-related research commissioned or approved by the chief executive; and (b) the operator of the vessel or, if the operator is an overseas person, the authorised agent has made reasonable efforts to find a replacement vessel that is a New Zealand ship but was unsuccessful; and (c) the exemption will be in New Zealand’s interests; and (d) there will be sufficient New Zealand control of the operations of the vessel during the period for which it is exempted. (2) An application under subsection (1) must— (a) be made by the operator of the vessel or, if the operator is an overseas person, by the authorised agent; and (b) be made in the approved form; and (c) be accompanied by the prescribed fee and the evidence specified in the approved form. (3) An exemption may be granted for the period specified in the special permit issued for the purposes of the fisheries-related research. (4) For the purposes of section 103(3), the chief executive may— (a) grant consent, either generally or particularly, to the registration of 1 or more foreign-owned vessels operated by any person; and (b) grant consent under this section subject to any conditions that the chief executive thinks fit to impose (and such conditions may include, but are not limited to, conditions that relate to fisheries management, employment, vessel safety, or compliance with maritime rules relating to pollution and the discharge of waste material from vessels). (5) The chief executive must have regard to the following matters before deciding whether or not to grant consent under this section: (a) any risk associated with fisheries management, employment, vessel safety, or compliance with maritime rules relating to pollution and the discharge of waste material from vessels that the chief executive considers would be likely to result if the vessel were to be registered; and (b) the previous offending history (if any), in relation to fishing or transportation (whether within the national fisheries jurisdiction of New Zealand or another country, or on the high seas), of the vessel’s owner, operator, foreign charter party, notified user, master, or crew; and (c) the nature of the charter or other agreement with the operator (if any); and (d) any other matters that the chief executive considers relevant. (6) The chief executive may, from time to time, by written notice to the operator of a vessel with effect from the date specified in the notice amend, add to, or revoke any conditions of the consent to the registration of the vessel. (7) If the chief executive grants an exemption under subsection (1) from the requirement to be a New Zealand ship, or if a vessel is owned or operated by an overseas person who has obtained consent under the overseas investment fishing provisions or is exempt from the requirement for that consent, the following provisions apply while the vessel is in New Zealand fisheries waters: (a) for the purposes of the Minimum Wage Act 1983, the Wages Protection Act 1983, and any provisions of any other enactments that are necessary to give full effect to those Acts, a person engaged or employed to do work on the vessel who holds a temporary entry class visa with conditions that allow the person to work under the Immigration Act 2009 is deemed to be an employee: (b) for the purposes of the Minimum Wage Act 1983, the Wages Protection Act 1983, and any provisions of any other enactments that are necessary to give full effect to those Acts, the employer of a person referred to in paragraph (a) is deemed to be,— (i) if the operator of the vessel is the employer or contractor of those persons, the operator: (ii) in any other case, the person from whom the operator has, by virtue of a lease, a sublease, a charter, a subcharter, or otherwise, for the time being obtained possession and control of the vessel: (c) for the purpose of determining whether the payment to any person engaged or employed to do work on any such vessel meets the requirements of the Minimum Wage Act 1983, the hours of work of, the payments received by, and the entitlements to payment of that person must be assessed in relation to the whole of each period of such engagement or employment in New Zealand fisheries waters: (d) Labour Inspectors within the meaning of the Employment Relations Act 2000 may exercise their powers under that Act and under the enactments referred to in paragraph (a) within New Zealand fisheries waters in respect of any person deemed to be an employee or employer by virtue of paragraph (a) or (b): (e) if the operator of any vessel is not the employer by virtue of paragraph (b), then, despite any responsibility that may rest with the employer, the authorised agent referred to in subsection (2) is responsible under the enactments referred to in paragraph (a) for providing any information and records to any Labour Inspector exercising powers under those Acts: (f) the authorised agent referred to in subsection (2) may be served with any documents requiring service under any of the enactments referred to in paragraph (a), and such service is deemed to be service on the employer: (g) the Employment Relations Authority and the Employment Court may exercise jurisdiction in respect of any employment relationship that arises by virtue of paragraph (a) or (b) as if it were a lawful employment relationship subject to New Zealand law.