Vessel Tracking

(4) Any person who, whether intentionally or unintentionally, destroys, damages, renders inoperative or otherwise interferes with an observer device aboard a fishing craft without first obtaining the approval of the Director, commits an offense.

"Observer device" is defined in Section as as any device or machine placed on a fishing craft in accordance with this Act or an access agreement which transmits (whether in conjunction with other machines elsewhere or not), information or data concerning the position of fishing activities of the fishing craft.