S. R. O. 1057(I)/2021 - Fishing Vessel Registration Rules

(1) Every application for the grant of a certificate of registry of a Pakistani fishing boat shall be made on the format as specified in Appendix A, to the registrar of fishing vessels nearest to the place where the owner resides or where the fishing boat is built or based. (2) Every application under sub-rule (1) shall be accompanied by - (a) the particulars ofthe fishing boat in Appendix-A; (b) the declaration ofthe ownership by the applicant in Appendix-B or C as the case may be; (c) the documents ofthe title to the fishing boat; and (d) the builders’ certificate. : ! ( (3) Every application for the grant of certification of registry of an existing Pakistani fishing boat which is registered under the Coastal Vessel Act, 1838 (XIX of 1838), shall make an application in the format, as specified in ‘Appendix A\ without payment of any fee, to the Registrar ofthe port of Registiy ofthat fishing boat: Provided that foreign vessels and foreign joint venture shall not be i registered. (4) Every application under sub-rule (3) shall be accompanied by; - (a) the particulars ofthe fishing boat in Appendix-A; and (b) the original certificate of registry previously granted under the Coastal Vessel Act, 1838 (XIX of 1838). 4. Name of the fishing boat.—(1) When applying for the certificate of registry, the owner shall specify the name which he proposes to adopt for the fishing boat. I (2) Ifthe name proposed by the owner is the same or similar to the name by which any other fishing boat has been previously registered at any port of registry, the registrar may require the owner to suggest some other name under which the fishing boat may be registered. (3) When the name suggested by the owner under sub-rule (2) has been approved by the registrar, the fishing boat shall be registered under that name within sixty days. 5. Official number.—(1) On scrutiny of an application under rule 3, if . the registrar is satisfied with the nationality of the applicant and his title to the fishing boat, he shall assign to the fishing boat an official number from a consecutive series maintained at each port of registry preceded by three distinguishing letters, for Karachi: KHI, for Gawadar: GWD, for Port Qasim PQA which indicates the port ofregistry notified. (2) The official number once assigned to a Pakistani fishing boat shall not be changed except when the fishing boat is registered again at another port of registry, nor shall the official number be registered for another vessel."