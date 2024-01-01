SRO 98(1)
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 30
(1) The licensee shall take on each cruise shall have local crew as per following proportion, namely:— (a) Fishing Craft, Category “A” and “B” 90% (b) . Fishing Craft, Category “C” 80% (2) The licensee shall impart necessary training to such local crew.
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 29
The licensee shall not tranship the fish or supply the fish on high seas, to any other vessel whether Pakistani registered fishing vessel or belonging to any other country.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 31
A licensee violating any condition of the rules shall, as a part of conditions of the licence, be liable to be prosecuted and punished under the provision of the Act
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 32
(1) All fishing vessels intended for fishing within the exclusive economic zone shall have VMS installed on board. (2) The master, skipper, owner or licensee of the fishing vessel shall take steps to ensure that the VMS board is activated at all times irrespective of their geographical location allowing four hourly automatic transmission of required information or any time intervals decided by Director General as he may deem fit to the FMC.