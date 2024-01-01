It is unlawful for any person: (a) to use a fishing vessel to fish, as that term is defined in 27 PNC § 102(i), within Palau's waters for any shark, or any part of any such, or to remove the rms of or otherwise intentionaHy mutilate or injure any such shark, or possess any part of any shark, including the fins. If any shark is inadvertently caught or captured, it shall be immediately released, whether dead or alive; if the shark is caught or captured alive, it shall be released in the manner that affords it the greatest opportunity for survival; (b) to use steel leader as fishing gear on any fishing vessel or to possess steel leader on any fishing vessel while in Palau's waters;

The use of FADs in purse-seining is expressly prohibited. All purse-seining in Palau's waters shall be free school operations as defined in 27 PNC § 102(m).

