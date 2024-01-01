Vessel Registration & License Management

National Code, Title 27 (Admiralty and Maritime)

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 170

    If any foreign fishing vessel for which a permit has been issued pursuant to this chapter has been used in the commission of any act prohibited by law, regulation or the terms, conditions or restrictions set forth in the foreign fishing agreement or permit relating to such vessel, or if any civil penalty or criminal fine imposed by law has not been paid and is overdue, the Bureau shall:

    (a) Revoke such permit with or without prejudice to the right of the foreign party involved to obtain a permit for such vessel in any subsequent year; or (b) Suspend such permit for the period of time deemed appropriate; or (c) Impose additional conditions and restrictions on the approved application of the foreign party involved and on any permit issued under such-application.

Palau National Marine Sanctuary Act (RPPL No. 9-49 of 2015)

  • Article 167

    In negotiating foreign fishing agreements and permits to fish, the Ministry shall obtain agreement by the foreign parties and owner and operator of the fishing vessel to the following terms and conditions: (8) No vessel shall be issued a permit or allowed to fish in Palau unless it is in good standing on the FFA Regional Register and the WCPFC

The Palau National Code, Title 7

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Full Text

    Summary:

    contains the main provisions on shipping in the Republic of Palau.