If any foreign fishing vessel for which a permit has been issued pursuant to this chapter has been used in the commission of any act prohibited by law, regulation or the terms, conditions or restrictions set forth in the foreign fishing agreement or permit relating to such vessel, or if any civil penalty or criminal fine imposed by law has not been paid and is overdue, the Bureau shall:

(a) Revoke such permit with or without prejudice to the right of the foreign party involved to obtain a permit for such vessel in any subsequent year; or (b) Suspend such permit for the period of time deemed appropriate; or (c) Impose additional conditions and restrictions on the approved application of the foreign party involved and on any permit issued under such-application.