(1) The operator and each crew member of any vessel, or licence holder in respect of any vessel, on which an observer is placed, shall allow and assist the observer to - (a) board such vessel at such time and place as the Managing Director may require; and (b) have full access to and the use of facilities, gear and equipment on board the vessel which the observer may determine is necessary to carry out his duties, including - (i) any fish on board the vessel which may be used to hold, process, weigh and store fish; and (ii) the bridge and the communications and navigation equipment of the vessel; and (iii) the documents and records, including all logbooks of the vessel, whether required to be carried and maintained under this Act or otherwise for purposes including record inspection and copying; and (c) receive and transmit messages and communicate with the shore and other vessels by means of the vessel’s communications equipment; and (d) take, measure, remove from the vessel and retain samples or whole specimens of any fish; and (e) store samples and whole specimens on the vessel, including samples and whole specimens held in the vessel’s freezing facilities; and (f) take photographs of the fishing operations, including fish, gear, equipment, documents, charts and records, and remove from the vessel such photographs or film as he may have taken or used on board the vessel; and (g) disembark at such time and place as the Managing Director may require or in accordance with an applicable access agreement; and (h) carry out all duties safely. (2) Any operator of a vessel licensed under this Act shall allow and assist an observer to have full access to any place in Papua New Guinea where fish taken from the fisheries waters is unloaded or transhipped, to remove reasonable samples for scientific purposes and to gather any other information relating to fisheries waters, and provision in Subsection (1) shall apply to in such circumstances mutatis mutandis.