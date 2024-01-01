“fishing master” means the person in charge or apparently in charge or for the time being in charge of the fishing activities of a fishing vessel.

“operator” means any person who is in charge of, responsible for the operations of, directs or controls a vessel, including the owner, charterer and master and includes the beneficiary of the economic or financial benefit of the vessel’s operations.

“owner” means any person exercising or discharging or claiming the right or accepting the obligation to exercise or discharge any of the powers or duties of an owner whether on his own behalf or on behalf of another, and includes a person who is the owner jointly with one or more other persons and any manager, director and secretary of any corporation which is an owner.

“person” means any natural person or business enterprise and includes a corporation, partnership, cooperative, association, the government of Papua New Guinea or any of its subdivisions or agencies and any foreign government, its subdivisions or agents.