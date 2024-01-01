Administrative Order No 10 of 2015

It shall be unlawful for any person to conceal, tamper or dispose evidence relating to an investigation of a violation. Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be imposed the penalty of imprisonment from five (5) years to ten (10) years and fine equivalent to twice the administrative fine, and suspension or cancellation of the license. (n)

It shall be unlawful for any person to falsify, conceal vessel identity or lack of registration or tamper with the vessel markings, identity or registration. Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall suffer the penalty of imprisonment from two (2) years to six (6) years and a fine equivalent to twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license. (n)

No municipal, commercial or distant water fishing vessel shall engage in fishing activity without complying with the vessel monitoring measures promulgated by the Department in coordination with the LGUs: Provided, That for vessels operating in Philippine waters, only the catcher vessel shall be covered by this requirement. It shall also be unlawful to intentionally tamper with, switch off or disable the vessel monitoring system. Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the fishing vessel owner, master or any other person acting on behalf of the vessel owner shall be punished with confiscation of catch, suspension or revocation of the license and an administrative fine equivalent to twice the value of the catch or the amount indicated below, whichever is higher: Upon conviction by a court of law, the master or any other person acting on behalf of the vessel owner shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months to two (2) years and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or revocation of the license. (n)

It shall be unlawful for any person to fail to comply with conservation and management measures adopted in rules and regulations to be promulgated by the Department 67 pursuant to international conventions, RFMO resolutions and laws of coastal states where Philippine vessels fish. Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, violation of the rules and regulations promulgated by the Department shall be punished with confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license or permit and an administrative fine of twice the value of the catch or the amount indicated below whichever is higher: Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, and confiscation of the catch and suspension or cancellation of license. (n)

No commercial fishing vessel license shall be issued except to citizens of the Philippines, partnership or to associations, cooperatives or corporations duly registered in the Philippines at least sixty percent (60%) of the capital stock of which is owned by Filipino citizens. No person to whom a license has been issued shall sell, transfer or assign, directly or indirectly, his stock or interest therein to any person not qualified to hold a license. Any such transfer, sale or assignment shall be null and void and shall not be registered in the books of the association, cooperative or corporation.

The registration, documentation, inspection and manning of the operation of all types of fishing vessels plying Philippine waters shall be in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations.

The DA-BFAR, in coordination with the M/CFARMC, shall continue to assist the LGUs in implementing the national program for the registration of municipal fishing vessels, gears, fisherfolk, and fishery operators.

The seizure receipt (2.) Allows the authorized representatives to seize on behalf of the government, regardless of a settlement, the following::d. fish, fishery species, aquatic resources, its products or by-products, fishing gear, equipment or paraphernalia abandoned by the offender during the conduct of law enforcement operations;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.