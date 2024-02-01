FAO 236-6
- Language: English
- Year: 2024
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?
Article 4
The following acts shall be prohibited under this FAO: 1. Setting on FADs without annual inspection/re-inspection of nets; 2. Using unauthorized nets during FAD closure period (authorized/allowed reduced net depth shall be 115 fathoms and below as established in FAO 236); and 3. Setting on FADs without Observers as they are required.