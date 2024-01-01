Republic Act No. 10654 amending Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?
Article 4
(82) Serious Violation – means any of the following violations of the provisions of this Code: (a) Fishing without a valid license, authorization or permit; (b) Fishing without reporting the catch or misreporting the catch; (c) Fishing in a closed area or during a closed season; (d) Fishing of prohibited species; (e) Fishing with the use of prohibited gear or methods; (f) Falsifying, concealing or tampering with vessel markings, identity or registration to conceal vessel identity or lack of registration; (g) Concealing, tampering or disposing of evidence relating to an investigation of a violation; (h) Assaulting, resisting, intimidating, harassing, seriously interfering with, or unduly obstructing or delaying a fisheries law enforcer, authorized inspector or observer or other duly authorized government officer; (i) Intentionally tampering with or disabling the vessel monitoring system; and (j) Committing multiple violations which taken together constitute a serious disregard of this Code.
Article 135
The Adjudication Committee may impose the following additional sanctions to the administrative penalties imposed for serious violations:
(3) temporary suspension or permanent revocation of license or permit;
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 65
The following function is added to section 65 on the functions of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.
(s) train, designate and deploy fisheries observers in Philippine flagged fishing vessels engaged in commercial fishing in Philippine waters or distant water fishing to ensure compliance with conservation and management measures adopted by RFMOS and by the Department;
Article 116
(a) It shall be unlawful for Philippine distant water fishing vessel to sail without a fisheries observer on board as required by RFMO conservation and management measures. (b) It shall be unlawful for commercial fishing vessels to sail without a fisheries observer in compliance with this Code and the rules and regulations promulgated by the Department.
Article 4 (35)
(35) Fisheries Observer – refers to a person duly authorized by the Philippine government or under a Regional Observer Program of the RFMO, to collect scientific, technical or fishingrelated data, and other information that may be required by the government or the RFMO and/ or in compliance to a conservation and management measure.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 4
Article 94
It shall be unlawful for any person to fish in fishery management areas declared as overexploited… Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment of six (6) months and one (1) day to six (6) years and fine of Five hundred thousand pesos (P500,000.00) to Five million pesos (P5,000,000.00), confiscation of the catch and fishing equipment used, and cancellation of fishing permit or license.
Article 100
It shall be unlawful to fish during closed season… Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months and one (1) day to six (6) years, confiscation of catch and gear, and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine and cancellation of license or permit.
Article 101
It shall be unlawful to fish in marine protected areas, fishery reserves, refuge, or fish sanctuaries as declared by the Department or the LGUs… Upon conviction by a court of law, violation of this provision shall be punished by imprisonment of two (2) years to six (6) years and a fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and gear, and cancellation of license or permit.
Article 102
(a) It shall be unlawful to fish or take, catch, gather, sell, purchase, possess, transport, export, forward or ship out aquatic species listed in Appendix I of the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), or those categorized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) as threatened and determined by the Department as such… Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment of twelve (12) years and one (1) day to twenty (20) years and a fine equivalent to twice the administrative fine, forfeiture of the species and the cancellation of fishing permit.
Article 103
It shall be unlawful for any person to catch, gather, capture or possess mature milkfish or sabalo and other breeders or spawners of other fishery species as may be determined by the Department: Provided, That catching of sabalo and other breeders/spawners for local breeding purposes or scientific or research purposes may be allowed subject to guidelines that shall be promulgated by the Department.
Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment of six (6) months and one (1) day to eight (8) years and a fine equivalent to twice the amount of the administrative fine, forfeiture of catch and fishing equipment used, and suspension or revocation of license.
Article 106
It shall be unlawful for any person to fish in violation of harvest control rules as determined by the Department.
Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months and one (1) day to six (6) years and a fine twice the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and fishing gear, and revocation of license.
Article 108
The owner and captain of a commercial fishing vessel engaged in fishing who, upon demand by proper authorities, fails to exhibit or show proof of compliance with the safety standards provided in this Code shall be liable administratively and criminally.
Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall suffer the penalties of imprisonment from one (1) month and one (1) day to six (6) months and a fine of twice the amount of the administrative fine, suspension or cancellation of permit or license and impoundment of the vessel until the safety standard has been complied with.
Article 110
It shall be unlawful for any person to gather, take, sell, transfer, possess, commercially transport, export, forward or ship out any sexually mature shell fish or other aquatic species identified by the Department, or below the minimum size, or above the maximum quantities prescribed for the species. Other parameters for the protection of heavily traded aquatic species may be promulgated by the Department.
Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the penalty of an administrative fine equivalent to the value of the species or Fifty thousand pesos (P50,000.00), whichever is higher, and confiscation of the same, cancellation of permit or license shall be imposed upon the offender.
Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment from one (1) month and one (1) day to six (6) months and fine equivalent to twice the amount of the administrative fine, and cancellation of the permit or license.
Article 113
(a) The owner or operator of a commercial fishing vessel employing unlicensed fisherfolk or fishworker or crew shall, upon a summary finding of administrative liability, be fined Four thousand pesos (P4,000.00) for each unlicensed fisherfolk or fishworker or crew and suspension or revocation of license for commercial fishing.
The owner and operator of the distant water fishing vessel, upon a summary finding of administrative liability, shall be fined Forty thousand pesos (P40,000.00) for each unlicensed fisherfolk, fishworker or crew and suspension or cancellation of license.
The owner and operator of the commercial fishing vessel or distant water fishing vessel shall upon conviction by a court of law, be fined with twice the amount of the administrative fine and suspension or cancellation of license.
Article 114
It shall be unlawful for any person to obstruct any defined migration path of anadromous, catadromous and other migratory species.
Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the offender shall be punished with an administrative fine of One hundred fifty thousand pesos (P150,000.00) to Five hundred thousand pesos (P500,000.00), dismantling of the obstruction at the expense of the offender, and the suspension or revocation of the permit or license. Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of seven (7) years to twelve (12) years and fine of twice the amount of the administrative fine, dismantling of the obstruction at the expense of the offender, and the suspension or revocation of the permit or license
Article 115
The fishing vessel owner, master or operator or any other person acting on behalf of any fishing vessel who assaults, resists, intimidates, harasses, seriously interferes with, or unduly obstructs or delays a fishery law enforcement officer, authorized inspector or observer, the deputized fishwarden of the LGU, or any lawfully-boarding government officers, in the exercise of their duties shall be penalized under this Code. Any person who does not allow any authorized officer or an observer to exercise any of the legal duties shall be deemed to be obstructing that officer or person.
Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment from six (6) months to two (2) years and a fine twice the amount of the administrative fine and cancellation of license or permit.
Article 116
(a) It shall be unlawful for Philippine distant water fishing vessel to sail without a fisheries observer on board as required by RFMO conservation and management measures.
Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of one (1) month and one (1) day to six (6) months and fine of twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license.
Article 118
It shall be unlawful for any person to fail to comply with conservation and management measures adopted in rules and regulations to be promulgated by the Department pursuant to international conventions, RFMO resolutions and laws of coastal states where Philippine vessels fish
Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, violation of the rules and regulations promulgated by the Department shall be punished with confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license or permit and an administrative fine of twice the value of the catch or the amount indicated below whichever is higher:
Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, and confiscation of the catch and suspension or cancellation of license.
Article 119
No municipal, commercial or distant water fishing vessel shall engage in fishing activity without complying with the vessel monitoring measures promulgated by the Department in coordination with the LGUs: Provided, That for vessels operating in Philippine waters, only the catcher vessel shall be covered by this requirement. It shall also be unlawful to intentionally tamper with, switch off or disable the vessel monitoring system.
Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the fishing vessel owner, master or any other person acting on behalf of the vessel owner shall be punished with confiscation of catch, suspension or revocation of the license and an administrative fine equivalent to twice the value of the catch or the amount indicated below, whichever is higher:
Upon conviction by a court of law, the master or any other person acting on behalf of the vessel owner shall be punished with imprisonment of six (6) months to two (2) years and fine twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or revocation of the license.
Article 122
It shall be unlawful for any person to falsify, conceal vessel identity or lack of registration or tamper with the vessel markings, identity or registration. Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the offender shall be imposed the penalty of confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license and an administrative fine of:
Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall suffer the penalty of imprisonment from two (2) years to six (6) years and a fine equivalent to twice the amount of the administrative fine, confiscation of catch and suspension or cancellation of license.
Article 123
It shall be unlawful for any person to conceal, tamper or dispose evidence relating to an investigation of a violation.
Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall be imposed the penalty of imprisonment from five (5) years to ten (10) years and fine equivalent to twice the administrative fine, and suspension or cancellation of the license.
Article 125
It shall be unlawful for any person to fail to comply with standards for weights, volume, quality and other requirements for all fishery transactions and trade and trade-related measures prescribed by the Department.
Upon a summary finding of administrative liability, the offender shall be punished with an administrative fine of Fifty thousand pesos (P50,000.00) to Two million pesos (P2,000,000.00), depending on the seriousness, extent and volume of trade associated with the violation, confiscation of the shipment or fishery products and suspension or revocation of registration or license.
Upon conviction by a court of law, the offender shall suffer the penalty of imprisonment from six (6) months to two (2) years and a fine from One hundred thousand pesos (P100,000.00) to Four million pesos (P4,000,000.00) depending on the seriousness, extent and volume of trade associated with the violation, confiscation of the shipment or fishery products and suspension or revocation of registration or license.
Article 135
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 119
