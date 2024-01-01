The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions
What labor laws apply to fishing workers on ships carrying a national flag?
Article 25
he fishworkers shall be entitled to the privileges accorded to other workers under the Labor Code, Social Security System and other benefits under other laws or social legislation for workers: Provided, That fishworkers on board any shing vessels engaged in fishing operations are hereby covered by the Philippine Labor Code, as amended.
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 42
Foreign fishing vessels wishing to avail of land, air and sea facilities available in the Philippines to transport fishery products which are caught outside Philippine territorial waters to its final destination shall call only at duly designated government owned or -controlled regional fishport complexes after securing clearance from the Department.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 19
The LGU shall maintain a registry of municipal fisherfolk, who are fishing or may desire to fish in municipal waters for the purpose of determining priorities among them, of limiting entry into the municipal waters, and of monitoring fishing activities an/or other related purposes: Provided, That the FARMC shall submit to the LGU the list of priorities for its consideration. Such list or registry shall be updated annually or as may be necessary, and shall be posted in barangay halls or other strategic locations where it shall be open to public inspection, for the purpose of validating the correctness and completeness of the list. The LGU, in consultation with the FARMCs, shall formulate the necessary mechanisms for inclusion or exclusion procedures that shall be most beneficial to the resident municipal fisherfolk. The FARMCs may likewise recommend such mechanisms. The LGUs shall also maintain a registry of municipal shing vessels by type of gear and other boat particulars with the assistance of the FARMC.