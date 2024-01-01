Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Decree n° 2016-1804

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 36

    The following are prohibited in maritime waters under Senegalese jurisdiction:

    • the practice of trawling for meat;
    • the use of straight gillnets for lobster or fish;
    • the use of drift gillnets for tuna;
    • the use of trawlers over four hundred (400) gross registered tons for coastal shrimp fishing;
    • the use of trawls with double parallel wires not entangled in the pocket;
    • the use of trawlers of more than one thousand five hundred (1 SOO) gross registered tons (GRT) for coastal fishing, cephalopods and pelagics.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?

  • Article 38

    The capture, transport, transhipment, possession, sale, offering for sale and purchase of the following fish, crustaceans and molluscs are prohibited: Paragraph 1.–Poissons:

    • scalloped hammerhead shark (Sphyrna lewis) measuring less than or equal to one hundred and forty-five (145) centimeters.

Marine Fisheries Code

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Article 16

    For the purpose of implementing the integrated ecosystem-based management approach, the Minister responsible for maritime fisheries is authorized to create marine protected areas, fish aggregation devices, artificial reefs and any other system that can contribute to the management and conservation of marine ecosystems.

    The terms and conditions for setting up and organizing the management of marine protected areas, fish aggregation devices and artificial reefs are set by order of the Minister responsible for maritime fisheries.

  • Article 20

    Fish aggregating devices are solid assemblies of suitable architecture that have a large volume. They are floating or submerged and aim to promote fish concentrations, for management, conservation or catch purposes.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 65

    It is prohibited: (a) to use, in the exercise of fishing, explosive materials or toxic substances or baits likely to weaken, paralyze, stun, excite or kill fish and other living marine organisms; (b) to hold on board any fishing materials and substances mentioned in the preceding paragraph; (c) to use in the exercise of underwater fishing any equipment such as a diving suit, autonomous or not, allowing a submerged person to breathe without returning to the surface.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

  • Article 67

    The following are prohibited at all times and in all places: (a) fishing, keeping and marketing of all species of marine mammals;

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

  • Article 125

    These are considered very serious industrial fishing offenses: (a) use of prohibited fishing gears or methods; (b) unauthorized transhipment or collect of catches; (c) fishing in prohibited areas; (d) fishing during closed seasons; (e) for all types of fishing gears, use of any means or devices having the effect of reducing the opening of the mesh size below the authorized standard or the selectivity of fishing gears; (f) use of a fishing vessel for a type of fishing operation other than the type it has been licensed for; (g) fraudulent declations of the vessels' technical specifications, in particular those related to the gross tonnage of the vessels authorized to operate within the maritime waters under the jurisdiction of Senegal; (h) use of explosives or noxious substances for the purpose of fisheries or their transportation on board fishing vessels; (i) failure to land catches in authorized ports or landing sites, where there exists such a requirement; (j) refusal for any fishing vessel in the waters under the jurisdiction of Senegal to stop where ordered to do so by an enforcement vessel.