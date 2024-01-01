Decree n° 2016-1804
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?
Article 36Translated text:
The following are prohibited in maritime waters under Senegalese jurisdiction:
- the practice of trawling for meat;
- the use of straight gillnets for lobster or fish;
- the use of drift gillnets for tuna;
- the use of trawlers over four hundred (400) gross registered tons for coastal shrimp fishing;
- the use of trawls with double parallel wires not entangled in the pocket;
- the use of trawlers of more than one thousand five hundred (1 SOO) gross registered tons (GRT) for coastal fishing, cephalopods and pelagics.
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?
Article 38Translated text:
The capture, transport, transhipment, possession, sale, offering for sale and purchase of the following fish, crustaceans and molluscs are prohibited: Paragraph 1.–Poissons:
- scalloped hammerhead shark (Sphyrna lewis) measuring less than or equal to one hundred and forty-five (145) centimeters.