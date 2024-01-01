Transshipment

Decree n° 2016-1804

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 38

    PDF (pages 16-19)Source URL
    Translated text:

    The capture, transport, transhipment, possession, sale, offering for sale and purchase of the following fish, crustaceans and molluscs are prohibited:

Marine Fisheries Code

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 55

    PDF (page 12)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Operations related to fishing, including transhipment and collection of fishing products, may be authorized in exceptional cases by the Minister responsible for maritime fisheries. The conditions under which operations related to fishing are authorized, in particular with regard to the area, species, boats and gear, are set by decree.