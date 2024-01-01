Marine Fisheries Code
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 10Summary:
The Marine Fisheries Code provides a definition of the term "fishing vessel" in its article 10. It means any vessel used or equipped to be used for fishing, including artisanal fishing, or fishing-related activities.
Article 122Translated text:
For any breach of the marine fisheries law, the master and owner of an industrial fishing vessel or the operator of the vessel ("armateur") and the owner and the person responsible for an artisanal fishing vessel are jointly and severally responsible for the payment of any fines, compensation for damages and any costs incurred.