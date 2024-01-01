Fisheries Act (No.20 of 2014)

(1) The Authority may suspend, cancel or revoke a licence, permit or authorisation granted by it on any of the following grounds- (a) the suspension, cancellation or revocation is necessary or expedient for the management and conservation of fish resources; (b) a vessel or any gear in respect of which the licence, permit or authorisation was granted has been used, or any activity has been conducted, in contravention of this Act, any regulations made thereunder, or any terms and conditions of the licence, permit or authorisation; (c) a fishing vessel or gear does not comply with marking requirements as prescribed; or (d) the holder has been convicted of an offense under this Act.