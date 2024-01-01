Seychelles

SeychellesOversight BodySeychelles Fishing AuthorityRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2014SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1997TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management2 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsFisheries (Shark Finning) Regulations, 2006Fishing Offenses & InfractionsFisheries Act (No.20 of 2014)Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingMerchant Shipping ActLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsVessel Registration & License Management