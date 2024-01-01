2015 Fisheries Management Act No. 2

(1) The Director may establish and operate vessel monitoring systems for the purpose of monitoring the compliance of fishing vessels with this Act.

(2) The Director shall require as a condition of any licence issued for the purpose of fishing for tuna or tuna-like species, and may require for other purposes within the scope of this Act, that the operator of the licensed vessel supply, install, maintain and operate, in accordance with any specifications as may be prescribed or as may be required under an international agreement - (al a specified mobile transceiver unit:, or (b) another device that forms an integral part of a vessel monitoring system; or (e) both such items in paragraphs (a) and (b).

(3) If a mobile transceiver unit stops working, the operator of the licensed vessel on which it is installed shall immediately - (a) notify the Director that the mobile transceiver unit has stopped working; and (b) proceed to do the following: (i) commence submission of manual reports to the Director, every 4 hours, or at such intervals as the Director requires, giving the vessel's name, call sign, position (expressed in latitude and longitude to the minutes of arc), and the date and time of the report; and (ii) cause the vessel to cease fishing and travel to the nearest suitable port within Solomon Islands or such other port as is approved by the Director.

(4) An operator who fails to comply with subsection (3) or a condition required under subsection (2) commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule: or imprisonment to a term not exceeding 2 years, or to both.

(5) Any person who, without lawful excuse, renders inoperative or otherwise interferes or tampers with a mobile transceiver unit so that it does not operate automatically or accurately or in accordance with any licence conditions commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding the maximum amount described in the First Schedule or imprisonment to a term not exceeding 3 years, or to both.