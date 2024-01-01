Solomon Islands

Solomon IslandsOversight BodyMinistry of Fisheries and Marine ResourcesRegistry ClosedSOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1998TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions3 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers2 lawsTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsVessel Tracking2 lawsLaws2015 Fisheries Management Act No. 2Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingFisheries Management (Prohibited Activities) Regulations 2018Fishing Offenses & InfractionsFisheries Management Regulations 2017Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingShipping Act (No. 5 of 1998)Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsShipping Act 1998, AN ACT TO CONSOLIDATE AND AMEND THE LAW RELATING TO SHIPPING AND SEAMAN AND TO CONTROL THE REGISTRATION, SAFETY AND MANNING OF SHIPS, AND TO GIVE EFFECT TO CERTAIN INTERNATIONAL MARITIME CONVENTIONS, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES CONNECTED THEREWITH.Vessel Registration & License Management