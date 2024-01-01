Fisheries Management Regulations 2017
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?
Schedule 3, Regulation 52, Article 7
A master, operator or crew of all fishing vessels except for bunker and carrier vessels must: (a) take all reasonable steps to avoid catching and to minimise the bycatches of turtles, sharks, seabirds and marine mammals; (b) release those caught in a manner that results in as little harm to the animal and mammals as possible and which provides the greatest chance of survival; and (c) record all incidents involving turtles, sharks, seabirds, and marine mammals during fishing operations and report such incidents to the Director.
Observers
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Regulation 52, Article 24
A licensed purse seine vessel must not depart port for fishing without an observer on board.
Regulation 52, Article 25
A master of a fishing vessel must, when required by the Director, provide an observer full access to facilities and equipment necessary to carry out his or her duties.
Regulation 52, Article 26
An operator of a fishing vessel is liable for any casualty or personal injury to an observer or authorised officer resulting from the vessel’s operation or negligence by a crew member.
Regulation 52, Article 27
(1) A master of a fishing vessel must provide an observer, while on board the vessel, with officer level accommodation, food and medical service. (2) An operator of a fishing vessel must pay to the Director a fee to cover the observer’s: (a) full travel costs to the point of boarding and from disembarkation back to Honiara; (b) daily stipend while in transit from and back to Honiara; (c) salary while on the vessel; and (d) full insurance coverage during the entire trip.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 55
(1) The Director must not suspend, cancel or refuse to renew a licence without giving the licensee an opportunity to be heard, unless, in the Director’s opinion, it is in the public interest to suspend a licence immediately. (2) The Director must not suspend or cancel a licence or authorisation without giving the licensee written notice setting out the reasons for the proposed suspension or cancellation. (3) Where the Director proposes to suspend a licence or authorisation, he or she must give the licensee 30 days after the service of the written notice to make representation as to why the licence or authorisation should not be suspended or cancelled.
Article 56
(1) Where the Director suspends a licence without notice, he or she must: (a) immediately notify the licensee of the suspension; and (b) give the licensee an opportunity to be heard within 15 days of the date of the suspension. (2) The suspension or cancellation of a licence under this regulation is in addition to any other penalty that may be imposed under the Act or any other legislation.
Article 57
(1) Under section 52 (1)(e) of the Act, a material change since the grant of a licence must include: (a) where the licensee is a company, in the registration of that company; (b) in the registration of the licensed vessel; (c) where the licensee is a company, in the ownership or beneficial ownership or control of that company since the time of licence approval; (d) in the ownership or beneficial ownership or control of the licensed vessel; (e) in the location of the port of operations of the licensed vessel; or (f) in joint venture or other arrangements required for qualification as a locally-based foreign fishing vessel. (2) In the event that a licensee proposes a material change, the licensee or the agent of the licensee must immediately notify the Director in writing, giving details of the proposed change. (3) The Director must consider a notification under sub-regulation (2) and decide whether the proposed change is such that the licence should be varied to suit the changed circumstances or be cancelled.
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 64
(1) The operator of a licensed fishing vessel must: (a) supply an mobile transceiver unit which is approved by and duly registered with the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency; and (b) have an authorised installer install and seal the approved mobile transceiver unit. (2) The mobile transceiver unit must be switched on and must be reporting normally and automatically to the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Vessel Monitoring System at all times while in fisheries waters and for Solomon Islands fishing vessels beyond fisheries waters. (3) The mobile transceiver unit must not be moved or removed from the agreed installed position.
Article 65
(1) A licensed fishing vessel upon entry into a designated port must be inspected by an authorised officer. (2) An authorised officer must require from the licensed fishing vessel an inwards port clearance and complete the necessary documentation.
Article 66
(1) Under section 68 and section 33, an authorised officer, when examining a fish or fish product at a fish product processing, storage or export facility, must: (a) specify the fisheries resources being exported; (b) specify weight of the fisheries resources being exported; (c) specify quantity of fisheries resources being exported; (d) specify measurement including size and length of targeted fish product; and (e) specify quality of fish product, (2) Following an examination under sub-regulation (1), an authorised officer must submit a completed inspection and clearance form set out in Schedule 1 to the Director.