Fisheries Management Regulations 2017

(1) This regulation applies to: (a) any person carrying out commercial fishing within the exclusive economic zone of Solomon Islands; or (b) any person who uses a Solomon Islands fishing vessel for commercial fishing in areas beyond national jurisdiction. (2) A person commits an offense who: (a) engages in commercial fishing of sharks; (b) engages in shark finning; (c) possesses, stores, tranships or lands, or attempts to tranship, land, buy or sell any shark fin (including the tail) that is not naturally attached to the whole corresponding carcass; (d) possesses, uses or causes to be used a trace wire or J hook for the purpose of fishing. Maximum penalty: 500,000 penalty units or 6 months imprisonment, or both. (3) The operator of a fishing vessel must release or cause to be released any species of shark that is accidentally caught, , as soon as possible after the shark is brought alongside the vessel, and to do so in a manner that results in as little harm to the shark as possible. (4) An operator of a fishing vessel who contravenes sub-regulation (3) commits an offense. (5) In this regulation: “carcass” means all parts of the shark except for the head and viscera; and “shark finning” means the: (a) taking of a shark; (b) removing its fin or fins (whether or not including the tail); and (c) returning the remainder of the shark to the sea.