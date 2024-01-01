Fisheries law of the Federal Republic of SomaliaDoes the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?Article 38PDF (page 15)Source URL Any foreign fishing vessel with a fishing permit in the Somali waters shall employ a number of national seamen. Considering the capacity of the fishing vessel, the Minister shall decide on the number of seamen to be employed on the vessel. Local fishermen shall have the same rights as foreign fishermen. Local fishermen are entitled to shelter, food and healthcare services on the vessel. Local fishermen shall board from seaport and shall be returned to the same point.