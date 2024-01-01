(1) Issuance or renewal of any licence, authorization, other permission or registration under this Act shall be denied where the Director General determines that: (a) the standards set out in section 84 are not been met at all or any times; (b) the exploitation of the fisheries is unsustainable; (c) the operator of the vessel has not complied with or fulfilled pre-licensing requirements in accordance with section 83; (d) the operator of the vessel has been convicted of an offense involving dishonesty or fraud; (e) notwithstanding any other provision in this Act, the operator of the vessel or the vessel is subject to an access agreement and has not fully complied with the agreement, this Act or any applicable international conservation and management measure; (f) there is sufficient evidence that the operator or any person associated with the vessel has engaged in any IUU fishing or related activity or any other relevant illegal activity and has not satisfied any relevant judgement or determination or been involved in an organized criminal group or transnational crime; (g) the operator of a vessel has committed an offense in Somali waters, or the vessel has been used for such an offense and any consequent process has not been concluded; (h) the operator of the vessel is associated with a vessel that is on a list maintained by a relevant regional fisheries management organization of vessels that have engaged in illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing; (i) the vessel is registered under a flag that is reasonably considered to be a “flag of noncompliance” because of the failure of the flag State to exercise effective flag State responsibility based, inter alia, on criteria set out in paragraph 2 of the FAO Voluntary Guidelines for Flag State Performance; (j) the vessel is not fit for the purpose for which application has been made; (k) port State measures have been taken against the vessel under an applicable conservation and management measure, there is reasonable evidence that the vessel had engaged in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and the operator or vessel has not submitted to such legal or other process as may be demanded by a relevant port State, coastal State or flag State in relation to such evidence; (l) any or all of the applicant, owner or operator has not: (i) complied with the terms of an existing or previous licence or any other requirement under this Act; (ii) complied with any law of Somalia; and (iii) submitted to due process under this Act in respect of the non-compliance or fully satisfied any applicable judgment or determination. (2) If the information in an application for a licence, authorization, registration or renewal thereof is found to be false, misleading or inaccurate in any material sense, the Director General may recommend that the licence, authorization or registration not be granted or renewed. (3) A licence, authorization, other permission or registration shall not be granted or renewed unless all applicable fees, charges or levies required pursuant to this Act may be required have been paid. (4) A licence, authorization, other permission or registration shall not be granted or renewed in relation to any foreign vessel previously licensed for fishing or related activities by a foreign State if that vessel undermined the effectiveness of applicable international conservation and management measures and: (a) the foreign State suspended the previous licence, and the suspension has not expired; or (b) the foreign State, within the last three years preceding the application for a licence under this Act, withdrew the previous licence. (5) The restriction in subsection (4) does not apply if: (a) the ownership of the vessel has changed since the vessel undermined the effectiveness of applicable international conservation and management measures; and (b) the new owner has provided evidence to the Director General that, in his or her opinion, demonstrates that the previous owner has no further legal, beneficial or financial interest in the vessel. (6) The Director General shall notify in writing the applicant of the refusal to grant or renew a licence, authorization, other permission or registration and the reasons for the refusal.