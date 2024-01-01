Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998)

(1) No person shall undertake commercial fishing or subsistence fishing, engage in mariculture or operate a fish processing establishment unless a right to undertake or engage in such an activity or to operate such an establishment has been granted to such a person by the Minister. (2) An application for any right referred to in subsection (1) shall be submitted to the Minister in the manner that the Minister may determine. (3) The Minister may require an environmental impact assessment report to be submitted by the applicant. (4) Unless otherwise determined by the Minister in relation to the holders of existing rights, only South African persons shall acquire or hold rights in terms of this section. (5) In granting any right referred to in subsection (1), the Minister shall, in order to achieve the objectives contemplated in section 2, have particular regard to the need to permit new entrants, particularly those from historically disadvantaged sectors of society. (6) All rights granted in terms of this section shall be valid for the period determined by the Minister, which period shall not exceed 15 years, whereafter it shall automatically terminate and revert back to the State to be reallocated in terms of the provisions of this Act relating to the allocation of such rights. (6A)(a) If the Minister has granted a right contemplated in subsection (6) to a person for a period not exceeding three years, the Minister may once only, at the expiration of such period, extend the period of validity of the right for a further period not exceeding two years on such terms and conditions as he or she may impose. (b) The Minister may extend the period of validity of the right in whole or in part, but must have regard to any change in the total allowable catch, the total applied effort determined in terms of section 14 or to both such change and effort. (7) The Minister may determine sustainable conservation and management measures, including the use of a particular type of vessel or gear, or area of fishing, to which a right may be subject.