South Africa

South AfricaOversight BodyDepartment of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE)Registry closedILO ConventionsRatified C188 and MLC in 2013SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1991TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions3 lawsObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsBasic Conditions of Employment ActLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsGeneral Policy on the Application of Commercial Fishing Rights 2021Vessel Registration & License ManagementLabour Relations ActLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsMarine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998)Fishing Offenses & InfractionsLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementRegulations in terms of the MLRA, 1998Fishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel TrackingShip Registration Act, 1998Vessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License Management