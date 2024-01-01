Ship Registration Act, 1998
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 32
If any person has a beneficial interest in any ship or share in a ship registered in the name of any other person as owner, the person so interested and the registered owner are liable for any pecuniary penalty imposed in terms of the Shipping Acts or any other law on the owners of registered ships, and the Authority may institute civil proceedings for the enforcement of any such penalty against both the person so interested and the owner, or either of them, jointly or jointly and severally.
Vessel Registration & License Management
What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?
There is no requirement under the MLRA for the Fisheries Management Branch/Minister to pre-approve the registration of a fishing vessel in the national register of ships.