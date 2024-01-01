(1) Each operator of a distant water fisheries business and a person engaged in distant water fisheries (hereinafter referred to “an operator, etc. of a distant water fisheries business) shall conscientiously conduct fishing operations within the permitted scope of operations and shall comply with resolutions made by international fisheries organizations for the conservation and management of resources and international standards regarding fisheries in high seas. <Amended by Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> (2) No operator, etc. of a distant water fisheries business shall engage in any of the following activities related to serious violations in overseas waters: <Amended by Act No. 11982, Jul. 30, 2013; Act No. 13001, Jan. 6, 2015> 10. Interrupting the duty performance of an observer, such as the movement, embarking, disembarking and inspection;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.